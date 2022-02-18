Brazillian woman, aprehended on Otopeni Airport with approximately 1 kg of ingested cocaine

A woman from Brazil was apprehended on Friday on Bucharest International Henri Coanda-Otopeni Airport by the border police and customs officers, after trying to introduce 1 kilogram of cocaine in Romania, the drugs being ingested in her stomach.

According to a press release sent by Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), on February 14, the woman presented herself at the Henri Coanda Airport Border Crossing Point and upon verification but also risk analysis carried out by the border police and customs officers, there was a suspicion that the woman ingested drugs with the purpose of introducing them in Romania.

In this context, the woman was transported to the hospital, where during the period of February 15-17, she eliminated a total quantity of approximately 1 kilogram of viscous substance that contained cocaine.

On Friday the woman will be presented to the Bucharest Court with a proposal for 30-day preventive arrest.

The action was supported by officers from the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) - Center for Surveillance and Control of Border Crossing Bucharest Airports - Otopeni, Combating Organized Crime Directorate and workers within the General Customs Directorate - Border Customs Office Otopeni Traveler Airport, Agerpres informs.