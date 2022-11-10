Bucharest City Hall wants to obtain financing from Environmental Fund to install 166 charging stations

The Bucharest City Hall wants to obtain from the Environmental Fund Administration a financing of 9.9 million RON, including VAT, in order to install 166 charging stations, with 332 points for electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, told Agerpres.

Within the project with a total value of 11,522,269 RON including VAT, the municipality's contribution, representing ineligible expenses, would be 1,566,514 RON.

On April 14, 2021, the European Commission published an extensive legislative package called "Fit for 55", which seeks to transpose the objectives of the Green Pact into legislation. The Fit for 55 package refers to the EU's target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. A key element of the effort to reduce emissions from road transport is represented by the transition to alternative fuels, with lower carbon emissions, and electricity is the new "most frequently used" source, especially for cars, the approval report explains.

In this context, the Environmental Fund Administration developed the Program regarding the development of the charging infrastructure for electric and/or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The financing of the program is realized from the revenues resulting from the sale of greenhouse gas emissions certificates collected from the Environmental Fund.

"The locations for the charging stations together with the acquisition of the photovoltaic panel system, as an alternative solution for supplying electric energy to the charging stations, will be installed near public institutions/real estates that are owned/administered by the Municipality of Bucharest. A charging station will be made up of at least two charging points, powered by the same delivery point, which allows the simultaneous charging of electric vehicles in alternating current at a minimum power of 3.7 kW and a maximum of 22 kW at the level of each charging point. (...) The charging stations will be accessible to the public," the report states.