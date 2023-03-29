Bucharest Court of Appeal final ruling maintains Tate brothers in custody at least till April 21

Under a final ruling delivered on Wednesday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in pre-trial detention in the case in which they face charges of setting up an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The Tate brothers and two accomplices - a female former police officer and Andrew Tate's girlfriend - have been in custody since December 30, 2022, as their detention has been extended several times.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, both British citizens, and their young accomplices Alexandra-Luana Radu and Georgiana Manuela Naghel are accused of setting up an organized criminal group for the purpose of extortion, lodging and exploitation, by forcing women to create pornographic content intended for paid distribution on dedicated sites. They supposedly derived important gains from these activities.

According to the investigators, the Tate brothers lured young women into believing that they wanted a marriage/cohabitation relationship, but subsequently took them to a location in Ilfov County where they were forced to perform in pornographic videos that were disseminated on adult websites, for considerable financial gain.

The victims told investigators that the brothers were running a videochat studio at their property in Ilfov County, which was staffed with armed guards. Also, the girls claimed that they were branded with "owned by Tate" tattoos.

Prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) seized several assets owned by the Tate brothers in Romania, specifically properties and luxury cars. AGERPRES