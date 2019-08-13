Bucharest Gendarmerie to ensure public order measures at Metallica concert

Bucharest Gendarmerie will ensure on Wednesday the public order measures at the Metallica concert, which will be held on the National Arena.

"The gendarmes will be present in the area where the event takes place, as well as on the arrival and departure routes of the participants in/from the event," a release of the Gendarmerie General Directorate of Bucharest (DGJMB) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

The access of the public will start at 16:30hrs through Basarabia Boulevard, Maior Coravu Street and Pierre de Coubertin Boulevard.

The DGJMB recommends the audience to respect the gendarmes' recommendation so that the event be carried out in the best conditions and avoid getting involved in conflicts of any kind; in the event of witnessing acts of antisocial nature, they should request the support of law enforcement in the area or request the gendarmes' through the "112 Emergency Call System"; the parents are asked to closely monitor their children and not come with luggage or large bags.