Bucharest International Dance Film Festival running Sept 4 - 8 in Bucharest

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), Romania's only movie event dedicated to dance films, will take place September 4 through 8 in Bucharest, the BIDFF organizers said in a release.

The theme of the fifth BIDFF edition - "The Network" marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of the festival, by integrating in the official bill movies from various genres, for various audience categories, made by film directors, choreographers, visual artists, animators and musicians, as well as by initiating a film project development lab for medium-length and feature films that are in the first phase of creation.

"We want to connect artists, producers, selectors and journalists who question the future of the body art through an artistic manifestation where hybridization becomes an important innovation pillar. On the other hand, we want to have an as realistic as possible international perspective on the means of production of a dance film, creative hot spots and co-work inside the community we belong to," said BIDFF artistic director Simona Deaconescu as cited in the release.

The festival's competition section, which includes shorts and film projects under development, will award the best international film, the best Romanian film, the best musical and offers also the E X P A N D prize for the best project under development.

The BIDFF guests include festival selectors and directors, producers, film and choreography specialists, who will all meet in the EXPAND lab that features conferences, pitching sessions and one-to-one meetings between artists, mentors and industry experts.

The Swedish-Georgian drama film 'And Then We Danced', directed by Levan Akin, will be screened in the opening of the festival.

Ioana Trusca is the author of the festival's visual, which is an illustration of 'The Network', representing "a human body in movement, the relationship between the body parts, or the interaction between several bodies, in a composition of tense elements. Black and white, shadows in motion, some color accents, all amplified by reducing the visual idea to its essentials," the release reads.

The venues of BIDFF 2019 are Cinema Elvire Popesco, the Peasant's Museum Cinema, the Bucharest National Dance Center, LINOTIP - the Independent Choreographic Center, as well as unconventional spaces, such as the Gastropub Factory and Apollo 111.

Specializing in dance productions by choreographers, film directors and artists from around the world, the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival was created in 2014 by choreographer and director Simona Deaconescu and film producer Anamaria Antoci. The event, a one-off in Romania's landscape of film festivals, advocates cooperation between dance and film people, the coagulation of a community of dance film creators, encouraging excellence, innovation and bold artistic discourse.