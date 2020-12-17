Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: Number of COVID-19 cases decreases in Bucharest

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan declared on Thursday that the number of people suffering from COVID-19 decreases in the Municipality of Bucharest, and starting with Saturday this will be visible in the number of cases reported per thousand people in the last 14 days.

"Fortunately, the number of coronavirus cases is declining in Bucharest. (...) The average for the last seven days is much better than the average for the week before. (...) On the issue of coronavirus, in my opinion, at the moment, we are on a good path and I ask once again the people of Bucharest to keep the measures they have started to apply," the general mayor said in a statement given to the press.

He mentioned that 40 intensive care beds will be set up in hospitals in the capital, but not earlier than February 1.

Asked if the hospitals in Bucharest are ready to start the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, Nicusor Dan said that "in principle it is much easier to vaccinate than to take care of people who are already infected, some of them needing intensive care”.