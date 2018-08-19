 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest police retrieve gun stolen during August 10 protest rally

The gun snatched during the August 10 protest rally from a woman gendarme who came under the attack of troublemakers has been finally retrieved, the Bucharest Police informed on Monday.


According to the cited source, this is the result of continued efforts by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal and of the General Directorate of the Bucharest Police. 

Last Tuesday the Bucharest Sector 1 Court issued a 30-day preventive arrest warrant for the man who made away with the gendarme officer's pistol. The 32-year old man is charged with breaching the regime of arms and ammunition (by stealing a gun) and disturbing public order.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.