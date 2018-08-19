Bucharest police retrieve gun stolen during August 10 protest rally

The gun snatched during the August 10 protest rally from a woman gendarme who came under the attack of troublemakers has been finally retrieved, the Bucharest Police informed on Monday.

According to the cited source, this is the result of continued efforts by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal and of the General Directorate of the Bucharest Police.Last Tuesday the Bucharest Sector 1 Court issued a 30-day preventive arrest warrant for the man who made away with the gendarme officer's pistol. The 32-year old man is charged with breaching the regime of arms and ammunition (by stealing a gun) and disturbing public order.