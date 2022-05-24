Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all indices in the green, the value of trades being situated at 45.08 million RON (9.11 million euros).

The main BET index inched up 0.58%, to 12,253,17 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, went up by 0.6%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed up 0.48%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks increased 0.04%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.76%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, went down 0.48%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market increased by 0.49%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were the Fondul Proprietatea / Property Fund, with 7.34 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 7.26 million RON, and those of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale - 5.56 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Armatura (+ 14.97%), Sinteza (+ 11.05%) and Electroarges (+ 9.5%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-12.7%), UCM Resita (-11.27%) and Alumil Rom Industry (-9.07%).AGERPRES