Budget of Public Prosecution Service clears Parliament Budget Committees

The joint parliamentary Budget-Finance Committees cleared Friday the 2021 budget of the Public Prosecution Service, in the form proposed by the initiator, according to AGERPRES.

There were 25 votes in favor and 17 abstentions.

According to the budget proposal sent by the Ministry of Finance to Parliament, the MP has budget appropriations of 1.54 billion lei, up 2.3 percent compared to the preliminary execution in 2020. The commitment appropriations amount to 1.59 billion lei (an increase of 4.18 percent).

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea told the parliamentarians that, although the proposals were to grant a budget of 2.1 billion lei, the amounts allocated are lower, still ensuring the Public Ministry's operation "within expected limits".