 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Budget of Public Prosecution Service clears Parliament Budget Committees

b1.ro
buget comisii

The joint parliamentary Budget-Finance Committees cleared Friday the 2021 budget of the Public Prosecution Service, in the form proposed by the initiator, according to AGERPRES.

There were 25 votes in favor and 17 abstentions.

According to the budget proposal sent by the Ministry of Finance to Parliament, the MP has budget appropriations of 1.54 billion lei, up 2.3 percent compared to the preliminary execution in 2020. The commitment appropriations amount to 1.59 billion lei (an increase of 4.18 percent).

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea told the parliamentarians that, although the proposals were to grant a budget of 2.1 billion lei, the amounts allocated are lower, still ensuring the Public Ministry's operation "within expected limits".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.