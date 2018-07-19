Budget revenues up 13.5 per cent to rd 112.8 bln lei in 1st half of 2018

The money collected to the state budget by the National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF) saw 112.795 billion lei in the first half of 2018, by 13.5 per cent (nominal index), respectively by 13.434 billion lei more than the similar period of 2017, that reached 99.36 billion lei, reads a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The degree of realization of the cash programme set by the annual budget laws is 101.8 per cent, which means a plus by over 1.957 billion lei against the planning communicated by the Public Finance Ministry (MFP), namely 110.837 billion lei, ANAF says.The state budget cashed 68.171 billion lei, some 3.213 billion lei more than the same period of 2017 (64.958 bln lei).The VAT and excise collection held the highest weight in the state budget collected revenues. The raw VAT collected saw 35.555 bln lei (plus 11.4 per cent), while the excises collected parked at 12.79 bln lei (plus 11.9 per cent). The returned VAT counted for 8.78 bln lei (plus 32.5 per cent), and the returned excises reached 276 million lei (plus 358.2 per cent).The social insurance budgets grabbed 43.983 bln lei, rd 10.224 bln lei up from the 1st half of 2017 (33.759 bln lei ). The degree of realization of the planning resulted from the annual budget laws (41.459 bln lei) saw 106.1 per cent.