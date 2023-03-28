Bulgarian Ambassador to Romania Vlaykov meets Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica

The Ambassador of Bulgaria to Romania, Radko Vlaykov, during a meeting he had on Monday with Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica said that he was particularly impressed by the respective city and, in particular, by the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre building, where he also attended a show.

On the same occasion, the Bulgarian diplomat said he wanted closer relations between the municipalities in Romania and Bulgaria, told Agerpres.

"The ambassador told us that he wants to organize cultural and economic events, and also proposed the organization of a Romanian-Bulgarian Economic Forum in Iasi, in the second part of the year or at the beginning of next year. I proposed to invite the chambers of commerce from the Republic of Moldova as well to this Forum. Also, the Bulgarian ambassador proposed that the Iasi Opera participate with a performance in the Veliko Tarnovo open-air opera festival this summer," stated mayor Mihai Chirica.

According to the same source, the discussions also focused on strengthening relations between the Romanian and Bulgarian authorities and those in the Balkans, the strategic role played by the two neighbouring countries in the Black Sea region, joint support for the Republic of Moldova in its efforts to integrate into the European Union, as well as for the joint accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area.