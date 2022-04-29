Bulgarian Prime Minister in Bucharest: Schengen accession, key priority for us, a priority to proceed together

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was a key priority for the two countries.

"Joining Schengen is a key priority for us. It is a priority to proceed together and not delay the next steps," Petkov told a joint news conference with Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca and the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, at the Victoria Palace.

He also said that the European future of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia is an important priority for Bulgaria and Romania.

"We will work together on these issues," Kiril Petkov said.

Discussions between the two officials focused on infrastructure projects and the energy crisis.

Kiril Petkov said that the working group for infrastructure projects related to the Fast Danube will start operating next week, so that the Danube can be used as a European transport corridor.

The Bulgarian prime minister also said he discussed with his Romanian counterpart the idea of a bridge in Ruse and four other bridges to link the two countries. As regards the energy crisis, he mentioned that a meeting of energy ministers will take place on May 5 in Sofia.

"Bulgaria and Romania must not only be good neighbors, but also good partners," he said.

AGERPRES