Caciu: Government approves extension of SME Invest program and Agro SME Invest sub-program

The Executive approved on Tuesday the extension of the SME Invest program and of the Agro SME Invest sub-program, which will benefit from a ceiling of ten billion lei in 2022, the Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu announced at the briefing held at the end of the Government meeting.

"On the one hand, we started from the results, the programs worked very well and it is a signal that the Government still intends to finance the economy, through any kind of instruments, especially the financial ones," said Caciu.

He pointed out that a novelty refers to the ceilings for Agro SME Invest, which have been raised, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We benefit from the temporary framework provided by the European Commission, and the ceilings have been raised. For each company operating in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, the ceiling rises to 345,000 euros, for each company operating in the field of primary production of agricultural products the ceiling was raised to 290,000 euros, and for each enterprise operating in the food sector the ceiling was raised to 2.3 million euros," explained the minister of finance.