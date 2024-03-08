Subscription modal logo Premium

Campaign of seminars, training courses and support networks under project 45+ la Feminin

www.afromum.com
8 martie

A campaign aimed at women over 45, which will include workshops, seminars, training courses and support networks, will run this year, through the 45+ la Feminin (45+ in the Feminine) initiative, according to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"In an ever-evolving society, where diversity and inclusion are becoming central pillars of sustainable development, Angajez 45+ (I hire 45+) is launching "45+ in the Feminine", a campaign dedicated to capitalising on and celebrating the contributions of mature women in various fields usually dominated by men. 45+ la Feminin is not just a campaign, but a broad movement that aims to challenge perceptions of femininity and maturity, counter prejudices and open new horizons for dialogue and recognition. In a world where barriers are meant to be overcome, this initiative is a call to action to recognise and value the experiences, achievements and wisdom of 45+ women, say the initiators of the campaign, Angajez 45+.

According to the cited source, 45+ la Feminin aims to be a meeting platform "where intergenerational dialogue and the exchange of experiences contribute to building a more open, equitable and prosperous society".

"Our vision is of a Romania where women of all ages are valued for their contributions, where diversity of experience and perspective is seen as a driving force for innovation and progress. The first employer to say yes to the initiative is Bunge Romania and others will follow in the coming months. 45+ la Feminin is more than a campaign - it is a signal for change, a manifesto for the recognition and celebration of mature women as essential pillars of our society and we invite all layers of society - organizations, companies, institutions, NGOs, communities and individuals - to join us in this endeavour," the press release states.

The Angajez 45+ project started in 2019 as a social campaign to raise awareness and mobilize people to fight the labour crisis, to eliminate the age criterion for employment.

