Cauldron from late Bronze Age, discovered in Gura Vitioarei, Prahova County

A bronze cauldron dating from the second half of the second millennium BC was discovered in the range of the Prahova County commune Gura Vitioarei.

Scientific researcher Alin Frinculeasa Ph.D. with the Prahova County History and Archeology Museum stated, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, that the piece, which was found by a group of relic searchers in a village in the commune Gura Vitioarei, is from the late period of the Bronze Age, when the Noua culture evolved in the area.

The piece is a bronze cauldron, made of three pieces, assembled through layers of rivets.

The piece is not in a very good state of preservation, and specialists with the museum are working on it now to stabilize it.

According to the quoted source, it is the most Western discovery of this kind, the pieces of this kind being specific rather to the area of Eurasia.

In Romania it is the third piece found for this period, Frinculeasa also said.