CCIB signs Memorandum of Understanding with CCIA Tripoli

The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CCIA Tripoli, in the presence of members of the Libyan delegation and representatives of Romanian companies interested in the respective market, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The event took place on the sidelines of a visit to Romania on May 25-27 of a delegation led by Farag Darbil Amer, President of the Tripoli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CCIA Tripoli), and was honored by the presence of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. of the State of Libya in Romania, His Excellency Abdulmuli Monem, and of the Head of the Chancellery of the Embassy, the coordinator of the economic, commercial and cultural sectors, Mohamed L. A. Shebani," mentions the press release.

The President of the Bucharest Chamber, Iuliu Stocklosa, gave a brief presentation of the economic potential of the Capital, a city that concentrates almost a quarter of the companies registered in our country, 18% of exports and 31% of imports. He spoke about the activity and services of CCIB, with an emphasis on those dedicated to the promotion of the Romanian offer abroad, but also of the business and investment opportunities offered by various markets, among the business community.

The president of CCIA Tripoli, Farag Darbil Amer, underlined the special interest for the development of the cooperation relations with Romanian companies, both in the commercial field and on various large investment projects.

"The president of CCIA Tripoli has expressed his full openness to provide information of interest about the opportunities offered by his country, but also to offer support to Romanian companies wishing to work with partners in Libya," the release said.

In the second part of the event, the representatives of the Romanian companies presented their activity and entered into a dialogue with the members of the Libyan delegation. Thus, there was interest in cooperation in: agri-food processing industry (bakery, pastry, miscellaneous food, sunflower), energy, including from renewable sources, transport infrastructure, software, consulting, industrial automation, construction and materials construction, tourism.AGERPRES