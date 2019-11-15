CCR rejects six appeals to annul elections

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected six appeals that had as a purpose the annulment of the presidential elections.

"In the November 5 - 15, 2019 period, the plenum of the Constitutional Court (...) solved ten appeals, of which six had as a purpose the annulment of the presidential elections of 2019. The Constitutional Court pronounced ten decisions to reject the appeals formulated, of which eight as inadmissible and two as late," a release of the CCR sent on Friday to AGERPRES shows.According to the CCR, the decisions are definitive and generally binding, the arguments retained in the motivation of the solutions pronounced by the plenum of the Constitutional Court to be presented in the decisions' contents, which will be published in the Official Journal of Romania.