 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR rejects six appeals to annul elections

www.ccr.ro
CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected six appeals that had as a purpose the annulment of the presidential elections. 

"In the November 5 - 15, 2019 period, the plenum of the Constitutional Court (...) solved ten appeals, of which six had as a purpose the annulment of the presidential elections of 2019. The Constitutional Court pronounced ten decisions to reject the appeals formulated, of which eight as inadmissible and two as late," a release of the CCR sent on Friday to AGERPRES shows. 

According to the CCR, the decisions are definitive and generally binding, the arguments retained in the motivation of the solutions pronounced by the plenum of the Constitutional Court to be presented in the decisions' contents, which will be published in the Official Journal of Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.