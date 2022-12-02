Central bank's forex reserves shrink to 45.594 billion euros in November

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania fell to 45.594 billion euros on November 30, 2022, from 46.291 billion euros at the end of the previous month, according to the data of the central bank, published on Friday.

During the month of November, there were inflows of 2.187 billion euros, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency established by the credit institutions at the BNR, the replenishment of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance (including the amounts resulting from the bond issues of the Ministry of Finance with a total nominal value of approximately 755 million euros), replenishment of the European Commission account and others.

Also, outflows of 2.884 billion euros were recorded, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions at the BNR, installments and interest payments on the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency (including the repayment of the bond issue denominated in euros of the Ministry of Finance, in the amount of approximately 1.655 billion euros) and others.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 5.634 billion euros, the BNR states.

In this context, Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on November 30, 2022 were 51.228 billion euros, compared to 51.786 billion euros on October 31, 2022.

The payments due in December 2022 in the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to around 205 million euros, according to the central bank.AGERPRES