Chamber names November 15 commemoration day of 1987 Brasov anti-Communist uprising

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
revolutie comemorari

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed, 290 to one abstention, a bill declaring November 15 the Day of the 1987 Brasov Anti-Communist Uprising.

Parliament, the President of Romania, the government, the central and local public administrations and all the interested non-governmental organisations will hold events to commemorate November 15 as the Day of the 1987 Brasov Anti-Communist Uprising, according to the bill, agerpres report.

The funds necessary for the commemorative events can be provided from local budgets or from the budget of public authorities and institutions.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

