Chamber of Deputies and Senate enter extraordinary session

The Chamber of Deputies and Senate are being convened, starting Wednesday, in extraordinary session for the July 1-15 period, the two Chambers of Parliament having several priorities, such as the initiative "No convicts in public office" and, respectively, the draft for setting a date for the local elections.

The Chamber of Deputies has on its agenda for the extraordinary session the legislative proposal regarding the citizens' initiative to revise the Romanian Constitution titled "No convicts in public office," a draft law to amend Law no. 217/2003 for the prevention and combating of domestic violence, the amending of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 110/2010 regarding the leave and monthly indemnity for the raising of children.

Furthermore, on Monday, starting 16:00 hrs, the Chamber of Deputies has invited in the plenum for Prime Minister's Hour, at the request of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for the political debate on the topic: "Unifarm robbery under the guise of a pandemic! The National Liberal Party (PNL) government changing hospital managers in order to conduct direct procurement of masks from Unifarm at astronomical prices."

Tuesday, starting 17:00 hrs, the plenum of the Chamber will continue debates on the simple motion filed against the Minister of Development, Ion Stefan, filed by 77 deputies.

The agenda of the extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies has several emergency ordinances, among them the one referring to the organization and conduct of public information campaigns in the context of the epidemiological situation determined by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Senate is to approve on Wednesday the agenda and working scheduled for the extraordinary session, the inclusion of the draft that regards setting the date for the local elections being possible.