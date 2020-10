The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies decided, on Tuesday, with 202 votes "for" and 12 "against", to lift the immunity of Nicolae Banicioiu, according to AGERPRES.

The DNA demanded the criminal investigation of the former minister for the crimes of influence peddling and bribery in a continuous form.

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave its opinion for lifting the immunity of Banicioiu.

The vote was secret with balls, with the physical presence of the deputies.