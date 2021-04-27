Chamber of Deputies rejects law by which Liviu Dragnea wanted repatriation of gold reserve

The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Tuesday the law by which Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of Social Democratic Party (PSD), wanted the repatriation of the gold reserve, reports agerpres.

The vote was cast on the request for re-examination of the Law for amending art. 30 of Law no. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), a law that regulates depositing the entire gold reserve of Romania in the country and the introduction of a deadline a maximum of 20 days for the BNR to present to the Parliament and the Government a report on the situation of international reserves and the causes that led or may lead to a decrease in national reserves.

There were 173 votes in favor, 131 votes against and one abstention.The legislative proposal was initiated by former parliamentarians Liviu Dragnea and Serban Nicolae, and on November 20, 2019 President Klaus Iohannis requested its re-examination.