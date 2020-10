Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu said that on Army Day the authentic Romanian values, courage and devotion to country are honoured.

"Respect and appreciation to all Romanian servicemen at home and abroad! Respect to the brave war veterans who served their country during the hardest moments. And a pious homage to all our heroes who died on duty," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"Many happy returns, Romanian Army!," he added.

AGERPRES .