Chamber to consider simple motion against HealthMin Voiculescu

The Chamber of Deputies is discussing today a simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, according to AGERPRES.

A vote on the motion is set to take place at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, PSD submitted to a plenary meeting of the Chamber the simple motion called "Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the health and life of Romanians," signed by 109 Social-Democratic MPs.

In the motion, PSD demands the resignation of Voiculescu arguing that in the time since his inauguration they saw "that much incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment as has not been seen in the last 30 years."

The initiators claim that, after the fire tragedies at the county hospital in Piatra-Neamt and the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, Voiculescu admits "serenely" that he did nothing of what he claimed should be done urgently when he was in the Opposition.

Under the rules of procedure, the simple motion was approved by a majority of the MPs in attendance.