Chancellor Merkel impressed by Sibiu-based, largest open-air ethnographic museum in Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared herself impressed to have been this Thursday at the largest open-air ethnographic museum in Europe - the ASTRA Museum of Traditional Folk Civilization - where the European People's Party Summit took place, museum director Ciprian Stefan told AGERPRES.

"Mrs. Merkel even asked me about the role of the ASTRA Museum. I told her that this museum presents Romania's entire rural civilization, but also the multiculturalism specific for the country, not just the region, as we also have exhibits that are related to the European civilization. She was impressed. She asked me how big it is, I told her it's the biggest in Europe and she said: 'Wow!'," Ciprian Stefan related.According to him, "there have been historical moments today at the ASTRA Museum. The European leaders had a very important working meeting at the open-air museum in Dumbrava Sibiului. We are talking about a space that reminds everyone of roots and healthy resources, placing the European common values and multiculturalism at the forefront. More precisely, a place best suited for decisions on the future."The EPP Summit took place in Sibiu on Thursday, with heads of state and government, EPP party leaders, European Council President Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani attending.On the same day, the ASTRA Museum in Dumbrava Sibiului, sitting on the outskirts of Sibiu, also hosted more than one hundred traditional craftsmen from all over the country who showed their mastery to mark Europe Day in an event called "Rural Europe".