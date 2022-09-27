Chief prosecutor Bologa: DNA is strong and will not regress in the fight against corruption

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Crin Bologa said on Tuesday that when DNA was established Romania "was captive to some networks that embezzled public resources, but now DNA is strong and "will not regress in its fight against corruption."

"The establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2002, then its transformation into the National Anti-Corruption Department and in 2005 into the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, was a necessity of the post-December 1989 Romanian society's history. Romanian citizens were disappointed because the country was captive to some networks that would embezzle public resources and also endanger the country's joining the EU. The anti-corruption fight was an essential condition for the completion of the accession process and is a determining factor for maintaining our European path and the development of Romanian society," said Bologa on DNA's 20th anniversary, told Agerpres.

He added that the results of the institution he leads were important to Romania's accession to the European Union.

"Throughout its existence, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate has had both better and harder times, but it has always been efficient, becoming a model of an organisation and operation for other anti-corruption bodies in various countries of the world. The obstacles encountered have not brought us down, but made us stronger. And, as a result of our activity, Romania has got access to European funds, billions of euros, and financial resources of similar proportions were saved for national budget. (.. .) Our activity is proof of our patriotism. We can assure the citizens of Romania that DNA is strong and will not take steps back its fight against corruption."