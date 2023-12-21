Chiefs of Defense, video conference with command teams of detachments on foreign missions

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the chief of the Defense Staff, general Gheorghita Vlad, discussed, on Thursday, via video conference, with the command teams of the Romanian Army structures deployed in external missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Central African Republic, Bulgaria, Kosovo and Poland.

According to a press release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), sent to AGERPRES, minister Angel Tilvar was informed by the detachment commanders about the security situation in the areas of responsibility, the way in which the soldiers carry out their missions and the measures taken in order to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays, agerpres reports.

In turn, general Gheorghita Vlad noted the excellent level of task performance by all the detachments deployed in foreign missions and requested the command teams to strengthen the vigilance measures and the rigorous preparation of the activities that will be carried out in the next period, the source says.

Currently, the Romanian Army participates in foreign missions and operations under the command or mandate of NATO, the EU, the UN and coalition missions with approximately 920 soldiers.