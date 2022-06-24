 
     
Cholera warnings at Romania's Moldova, Ukraine border counties

"The Ministry of Health, through the National Public Health Institute, regularly monitors acute diarrhoeal disease in summertime, having warned the country's counties on the borders with Moldova and Ukraine to quickly identify any suspicion of cholera," the ministry says.

The clarifications come amidst media stories about the detection of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria in the bathing areas of the Dniester river in Moldova.

The ministry points out that there have been no cases of cholera in Romania in the last 30 years.

"Due to the sporadic cases, Moldova tests water from wild natural bathing areas for Vibrio cholerae. The isolated strain is not part of the category of those that cause disease in humans," according to the ministry.

Cholera is a disease transmitted by the fecal-oral route. Accidental consumption of contaminated water from wild natural bathing areas can lead to infection in countries where there is a circulation of the bacterium.

AGERPRES.

