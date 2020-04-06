Ciolacu: Challenging at Constitutional Court measures initiated by PSD hurts Romanians, Romanian companies

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu considers that challenging at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the social and economic measures initiated by the Social Democrats and voted in Parliament hurts Romanians and the Romanian companies that were now waiting for real support from the state.

"PNL [National Liberal Party] gives the proof of political maturity today. Challenging at the CCR the social and economic measures initiated by the PSD and voted by all the parliamentary political forces does not hurt the PSD, Mr. Orban, but the Romanians and the Romanian companies that were now waiting for support. I see you are still comparing yourself to Italy and Spain! Then compare yourself also to the social protection measures they have taken and those to save the economy. They are identical - the postponement of loan repayments and payment of utility bills, fiscal facilities for companies or furlough," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He added that PNL would be the only party that chose to continue to do politics, after the rest of the political forces "understood that in this difficult period we must all follow the same path, for Romania".

The leader of the PNL deputies, Florin Roman, announced on Monday that he had challenged at the CCR two bills initiated by the PSD, one regarding the suspension of loan repayments and one on the fiscal facilities for companies. AGERPRES