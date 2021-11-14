Ciolacu on solidarity tax: It would be introduced in budget law, it does not target middle class income

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chiarman Marcel Ciolacu reiterated his support for the solidarity tax, pointing out that it would be introduced in the budget law and would not affect middle-class incomes.

According to him, the tax would be introduced in the budget law, which will be debated in December, to be enforced immediately after adoption.

The Social Democrat leader stressed that it was a small tax, in the context of a "huge discrepancy" in society, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked if the tax system would change, Ciolacu said "no," but added that the introduction of the global income tax was a "challenge for any government" and would be discussed in the coming years, 2022, 2023, process in which foreign experts could also be consulted.