Ciolacu: Romanians in the diaspora will not be able to vote; We need to hold discussion in Parliament

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared, on Wednesday, in a press conference held in Targoviste, that Romanians in the diaspora will not be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in the countries where they live, because the respective states do not allow Romania to set up sections, and this issue should be discussed in Parliament.

"The big problem in the parliamentary elections is quite different. All European states have told us that there will not agree to the opening of polling stations in their countries. In other words, the whole diaspora will not have the opportunity to vote. I think this is a major question mark and we should have a serious discussion in Parliament with all political leaders, let's see what needs to be done," Ciolacu said.

He stressed that the right to vote is a fundamental one. "In the Constitution, the right to vote and to be elected is fundamental. As far as I remember, in 1989, this was the first thing for which we took to the streets," the PSD leader added.

Marcel Ciolacu held the press conference together with the president of the PSD National Council, Vasile Dincu, the vice-president of PSD Titus Corlatean, the president of PSD Dambovita, Corneliu Stefan, and the mayor of Targoviste, Cristian Stan.