Ciolacu: We are not allowed to lose trust, Romania will continue to be part of European solution

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday in the plenary session of the Parliament, where the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is present, that Romania must be in the Schengen area and that "we have the obligation to carry this fight to the end", told Agerpres.

"We are not allowed to lose our trust. We have already gained the respect of our European partners by the way we have done our duty in the front line of the defense of European security and unity. This stage failure cannot be defining, but this failure must teach those who will be responsible how to win next time," said Ciolacu.

"I am convinced, before erecting useless walls in that part of Europe, the Austrian chancellor should tear down his own walls of cynicism and defiance which he surrounded himself with during this period. He irrationally closed doors to loyal friends, when the only door he had to close it was in the face of the oppression, tyranny and death that descends on Europe from the Kremlin. Unlike others who are still hesitating, Romania has definitively come out, already 33 years ago, from behind the Iron Curtain. We've healed our wounds of the hard years of communist repression, we stood up as a proud and strong nation," he said.

"We have chosen to be fair partners, as the whole of Europe has done since February, but here is a vote that blew up all this hard-earned and so precious balance of European unity. We will continue to the debt as before, as guarantors of the security of the European borders, we will continue to receive the population fleeing the war, we will continue to offer solutions for the food crisis, which threatens not only Europe, but also the African countries, we will continue to support the Republic of Moldova at a time when it faces so many crises. In short, Romania will continue to be part of the European solution, but at the same time, together with our partners, we will be even more determined to reverse the result of this unfair vote. The arguments are on our side, justice is on our side, Europe is on our side," he concluded.