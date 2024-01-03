Ciolacu: We express our solidarity with the Japanese people during these difficult times

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to his counterpart in Tokyo, Fumio Kishida, for the families who lost their loved ones following the earthquake that hit Japan on Monday.

"On behalf of the Government of Romania, I send you my deepest condolences for the families who lost their loved ones following the devastating earthquake, and I hope for a speedy recovery of those injured. We express our solidarity with the people of Japan during these difficult times," stated the head of the Government, in a message posted on his X page (former Twitter).

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan on Monday killed 48 people, according to a provisional tally by local authorities. "The total number of deaths has reached 48," an official from the authorities in Ishikawa Prefecture, the epicenter of the disaster, told AFP on Tuesday.

Japan is in a race against time on Tuesday to find survivors after the earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula.