Ciolos, Dragu, Barna and Drula show solidarity with Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici

Save Romania Union (USR) leaders Dacian Ciolos, Anca Dragu, Dan Barna and Catalin Drula participated, on Friday afternoon, at the Mogosoaia Local Council meeting, in solidarity with Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici.

"I am attending the Mogosoaia Local Council meeting, where I came with several colleagues to support our colleague," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

"As a sign of solidarity with our colleague Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici, we are present at the meeting of the Mogosoaia Local Council. Citu, is still a PNL member your councilor that threatens women with mutilation? I understand that PMP proposed the exclusion of their councilor. It is the only normal gesture in the given situation," Catalin Drula wrote on the same social network, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are here to send a strong message: Romania does not tolerate violence," Dan Barna said.

The agenda of the meeting also included a project aimed at acquiring legal advice services, mainly for the processes related to properties that can be removed from ownership.

USR PLUS Mogosoaia announced on Thursday evening that Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici had filed a complaint with the police after she was physically assaulted by a representative of National Liberal Party (PNL) and one of People's Movement Party (PMP) during a commission meeting of the Local Council.

The police of the city of Buftea investigate the crime of assault and prepared a criminal file in the case of the USR councilor.

PNL Ilfov announced on Friday that Valentin Ene, a local councilor in Mogosoaia, had been suspended from all party leadership positions until the investigation was completed.