Citu considers possibility of using industrial oxygen in COVID patients as best measure

Interim Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that industrial oxygen might be used for COVID patients and that hospitals will need to have backup solutions for supplies.

The clarifications were made after Florin Citu had a working meeting with the representatives of the medical oxygen producers, at Victoria Palace of Government.

"We have identified several solutions to solve the oxygen crisis in hospitals. Following discussions with oxygen producers and representatives of DSU [the Department of Emergency Situations], we have established that the best measure is the possibility of using industrial oxygen in COVID-19 patients and, because storage and distribution are currently the big issue, we have identified a solution here as well. The details will be given by the specialists, after the concrete establishment of all of the technical elements," the interim prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He also called for a mechanism to be set up to provide hospitals with two or even three sources of oxygen.

"In order to prevent, in the future, problems related to the oxygen supply in the medical system, I have called for the development of a mechanism to provide hospitals with two or even three sources of oxygen, as it is natural to have backup solutions, given that many health facilities currently have only one source," he said, Agerpres informs.