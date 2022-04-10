Ciuca: I hope that the party will find balance,Romanian citizens fed up with discord

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Sunday, before the National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress started, where he is the sole candidate for the position of party chairman, that the Romanian people are fed up with quarrels and discord and that there is a need for stability in order to govern the country, Agerpres reports.

"I hope, through this action that I took upon myself, that PNL will find its balance. We are not in a simple situation, but I have the conviction that we will be able to find sense and that we will be able to rediscover a direction. We live in a especially serious geopolitical situation, and for us the most important objective is governing the country. I am convinced that after this activity, local representatives, leaders of county branches will return home and will be concerned about all that implies administering villages, cities, and us, here, along with the ministers from the Government, we will handle managing the country. Romanian citizens are expecting solutions from us, measures, they expect to be protected. Romanian citizens are fed up with quarrels and all this discord that appears in the public space. It is important to have the necessary stability in order to govern the country," Ciuca said."I believe that we also need new people within Romanian politics, and all that I managed to ensure until now, the necessary balance for the Government to function, for the Coalition to function, will also heppen within PNL," the PM continued.Asked by journalists about how he managed to convince those from Florin Citu's team to support him to run for the head of PNL, Ciuca replied: "The results of governing".