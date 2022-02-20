Ciuca - message on Roma People Liberation Day : Let us respect this community, without prejudice

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca urges, in a message sent on Sunday on the occasion of Roma People Liberation Day, to respecting and supporting this community, renouncing prejudice.

"I urge you to respect this community and support it to be a part of everything we want, without forcing it to deviate from its specificity. Paradoxically, the instinct for freedom and independence seems to define the Roma's spirit most strongly. Adding to that is the power to always say things by name, the passion of nature, authenticity, inventiveness and last but not least artistic talent, especially in music and dance," the prime minister said in the message.

The prime minister believes that we should not think in terms of prejudice.

"Let us not think in terms of prejudice, let us not reject what is different, let us not apply racist models of judgment, let us not categorize people according to their affiliation of any kind, but let us rejoice in what is special about the other and solve problems together. Through solidarity and respect for diversity, we all have something to gain, it is important not to leave anyone out", added Nicolae Ciuca.

In the context of the Roma People Liberation Day, the prime minister wishes the Roma community to obtain "with quick steps" everything that can contribute to a better life.

"Dear members of the Roma community in Romania, I congratulate you on this day in which you celebrate one of the most valuable rights, the freedom that is so dear to you. I wish you to obtain with quick steps everything that can contribute to a better life for you, from all points of view - social, material and spiritual. I wish you health and a long life", transmits the prime minister.

***

Romania marks on Sunday 166 years since the complete liberation on the national territory of the last Roma left in slavery, by a law promulgated by the ruler Barbu Stirbei on February 20, 1856, "Legislation for the emancipation of all gypsies from Wallachia", following which 250,000 Roma people received the status of free people. A similar normative act had been voted by Moldavia, about two months before, at the initiative of the ruler Grigore Alexandru Ghika.