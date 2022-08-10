Ciuca: Possibility of supplementing budget dedicated to important investments with 1 billion RON

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday that analyses are still being carried out at the level of each Ministry in regards to budget amendment and specified that there is a possibility of supplementing the state aid scheme budget dedicated to important investments in the economy with 1 billion RON.

"We have the perspective of a smooth operation of everything that means public services offered to citizens and payment of social rights, as well as financing programs and state aid schemes aimed for supporting the economy, and also from the figures I had available and talks I had with Minister Caciu, it became very clear for the possibility of supplementing with 1 billion RON the budget for state aid dedicated to important investments in the economy and thus we have the possibility of reaching a budget of 7.4 billion RON, just as we proposed through the Sprijin pentru Romania / Support for Romania program. Approaches are still underway so that through the decisions we will take, to ensure in a very short time to make the budget amendment transparent," Ciuca said at the start of the Government session.

He highlighted that the Government will continue keeping measures for protecting citizens and essential public services, as well as supporting the food industry and SMEs.

"These are activity sectors with a substantial share in the state budget," Ciuca added.

The PM also said that more than half of the time frame has passed regarding the compensation of gas price hikes.AGERPRES