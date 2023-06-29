Ciuca says PNL in favour of Romanians benefitting from lower prices for foodstuffs

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is a supporter of Romanians benefitting from lower prices for basic foodstuffs and believes that, in the long term, the solution is to support Romanian producers and processors, so that they can afford to apply such prices, said PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday, mentioning that he had asked the party's specialists and ministers to follow the project promoted by the Minister of Agriculture and to make sure that it was discussed in detail with all the actors on the chain.

"We have discussed with the Liberal ministers and secretaries of state the projects that the PNL will support at this week's government meeting. We support that Romanians benefit from lower prices for basic foodstuffs, in this difficult period for Romania and for the whole region. At the same time, we must be sure that the market is ready to react positively to such pilot projects. PNL believes that, in the long term, the solution is to support Romanian producers and processors, so that they can afford to apply lower prices. In this context, I asked the party's specialists, including the ministers with an advisory role, to follow this project promoted by the Minister of Agriculture for a period of three months and to make sure that it was discussed in detail with all the actors on the chain," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that a detailed analysis is needed on "what has not worked in other countries that have applied similar schemes, in order to optimise the implementation process."

Nicolae Ciuca also pointed out that, in the meeting with Liberal ministers, Minister of Environment Mircea Fechet, who was on site in the flood-affected localities, presented the situation on the ground, as well as the measures being taken to support the Romanians who suffered.

"Other topics discussed were the conduct of the national exams, the projects to modernise the education system, and the state of implementation of the rules of the National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan, an essential tool for patients with oncological diseases," Nicolae Ciuca wrote.