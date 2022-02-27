Ciuca: Transport towards Ukraine with aid donated on Government platform, to leave on Sunday evening

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that a transport will leave for Ukraine on Sunday evening, with aid donated on the Government's open platform.

"At the Government level there is a platform where these donors have subscribed, these thoughtful people and at the moment, we succeeded in managing and coordinating all these materials and equipment and starting tonight, we will have a main transport that will leave towards Ukraine. I am continuing to ask those that want to make this gesture of solidarity of accessing this platform and thus we could direct all this aid where it is needed and in a well managed and coordinated way,", the PM said at the start of the Government session.He added that the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating because of an increase of aggression from the Russian military, and based on this the Government decided for a new package of measures regarding managing the refugee situation from the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and supporting the Kiev cabinet and the Ukrainian people."This morning, within the task-force that is handling the situation created by the Russian military invasion in Ukraine, we decided for a series of materials and equipment to be sent to Ukraine. These goods are protective helmets, bulletproof vests, ammunition, food, water and medicine with a total value of over 3 million Euro. Today we decided that along with members of Government to go and donate blood so that we could launch a campaign through which we can come and help the wounded in the war in Ukraine.