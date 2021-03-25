CNCAV: 162,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to arrive in Romania on Friday

A new batch of 162,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in Romania on Friday, by land, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the vaccine doses will be distributed as follows on Friday:

* Bucharest National Storage Center - 112,300 doses;

* Brasov Regional Storage Center - 4,500 doses;

* Cluj Regional Storage Center - 9,000 doses;

* Constanta Regional Storage Center - 10,000 doses;

* Craiova Regional Storage Center - 2,200 doses;

* Iasi Regional Storage Center - 11,500 doses;

* Timisoara Regional Storage Center - 12,500 doses.

Of the 112,300 doses that will arrive at the Bucharest National Storage Center, 85,300 doses of vaccine will remain in the central warehouse of the Cantacuzino National Institute of Research to be distributed, upon request, at a later date.

To date, 264,000 Moderna doses arrived in the country, and as of February 4, 120,160 people have been vaccinated with this serum.