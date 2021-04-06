CNCAV's head Gheorghita: 11,252 adverse reactions cases reported since vaccination campaign onset

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) head, military physician Valeriu Gheorghita said that since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 11,252 cases of adverse reactions have been reported, which means a reporting rate of 3.4 cases per 1,000 doses administered.

"In terms of the situation of adverse reactions reported since the onset of the vaccination campaign and up to this point, there have been 11,252 cases of adverse reactions reported, which means a reporting rate of 3.4 cases per 1,000 doses administered. Regarding the reporting rate by type of vaccine, for Pfizer-BioNTech we have a reporting rate of about 1.9 adverse reactions per 1,000 doses administered, for Moderna 3.6 adverse reactions per about 1,000 doses administered, and 13.1 for AstraZeneca per 1,000 doses administered," Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres.ro confirms.

He also specified that 1,110 adverse reactions were reported between March 29 and April 4, most of them, more than 93 pct, being centralized at the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices.

"The average age of people who reported these adverse reactions is 37 years, so we see a higher prevalence in the younger age group and over 63 pct of people who have reported these adverse reactions are female. Depending on the severity of the events, no severe adverse reactions were reported in the previous week, the 1,109 reactions are classified as non-severe. Depending on the type of adverse reactions, 73 pct of them are local reactions, with pain, swelling, rash at the site of administration and systemic phenomena with fatigue, fever and chills, 39 pct muscle or joint pain, 42 pct headache, 17 pct digestive reactions," Gheorghita explained.

"The CNCAV head has also presented a stocktaking report of the vaccinated persons since the beginning of the campaign, stating that by April 5 2,132,024 people were vaccinated, of whom "over 1,220,000 are people vaccinated with two doses."