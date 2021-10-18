CNSU approves R. Moldova's medical assistance offer for treating COVID-19 patients

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Monday, by a decision, the offer of international medical assistance through which the Republic of Moldova provides a medical team to support hospital units in Romania to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Republic of Moldova will provide doctors, nurses and SMURD crews.

According to the CNSU decision no. 89/2021, the medical crews and equipment, as well as the establishment of the locations where the Moldovan doctors and nurses will carry out their activity in Romania will be done by Order of the coordinator of this action - the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, Agerpres informs.

By the same decision, the Ministry of Health, the Romanian College of Physicians and the Order of General Nurses, Midwives and Medical Assistants of Romania are entitled to issue urgently the necessary documents for the medical crews from the Republic of Moldova to work temporarily in Romania.