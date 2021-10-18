 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNSU approves R. Moldova's medical assistance offer for treating COVID-19 patients

Agerpres - Reuters
vaccin protectie

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Monday, by a decision, the offer of international medical assistance through which the Republic of Moldova provides a medical team to support hospital units in Romania to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Republic of Moldova will provide doctors, nurses and SMURD crews.

According to the CNSU decision no. 89/2021, the medical crews and equipment, as well as the establishment of the locations where the Moldovan doctors and nurses will carry out their activity in Romania will be done by Order of the coordinator of this action - the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, Agerpres informs.

By the same decision, the Ministry of Health, the Romanian College of Physicians and the Order of General Nurses, Midwives and Medical Assistants of Romania are entitled to issue urgently the necessary documents for the medical crews from the Republic of Moldova to work temporarily in Romania.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.