CNSU: List of countries with epidemiological risk, updated; truck drivers with negative test, no quarantine

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday updated the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which quarantine is imposed on persons arriving to Romania, with the Republic of Moldova, Armenia, Bulgaria, Belarus and Greenland entering the red zone, agerpres reports.

According to the CNSU decision, the red zone now includes, following an increase in the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate, Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Armenia, Bulgaria, Belarus and Greenland.

Having entered the yellow zone, from the red zone, due to a decline in the incidence rate are: Austria, Switzerland, Gibraltar, Iran, Maldives and Bahamas, and from the green zone, due to an increase in the incidence rate: Ukraine, the Faroe Islands and Leshoto.The Netherlands, Germany, France, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka, Honduras, Kosovo and Cape Verde entered the green zone.The list comes into force on October 3, at midnight.At the same time, CNSU decided to exempt from the quarantine measure the freight truck and passenger transport drivers, if they present a RT-PCR negative test for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, conducted 72 hours prior to entering the country at the most, in the context of professional travel.