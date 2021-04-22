CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Greece enters yellow zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of states and areas considered with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons coming to Romania, Greece being included in the list of countries placed in the "yellow zone., agerpres.ro confirms.

According to CNSU Decision No. 23/2021, the list of countries in the yellow zone, which require quarantine at home or at the declared location for 14 days, includes:

*Uruguay

*Bermuda

*Curaçao

*Cyprus

*Turkey

*Bahrain

*Sweden

*Puerto Rico

*Andorra

*San Marino

*France

*Croatia

*Argentine

*Poland

*Hungary

*Serbia

*Northern Macedonia

*Aruba

*Estonia

*Netherlands

*Slovenia

*Seychelles

*Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Chile

*Lithuania

*Jordan

*Montenegro

*Bulgaria

*Cape Verde

*Kuwait

*Czech Republic

*Qatar

*Lebanon

*Brazil

*Ukraine

*Kosovo

*Belgium

*Paraguay

*Luxembourg

*Colombia

*Armenia

*Austria

*Latvia

*Greece

*Mongolia

*Iran

*Liechtenstein

*Peru

*Italy

*Oman

*Maldives

*Germany

*Canada

*Switzerland

*Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Islands

*Georgia

*Azerbaijan

*United States of America

*Costa Rica

*South Africa

In what concerns the updating of the list of high-risk countries, the Strategic Communication Group brought to mind on Thursday that there are several exceptions to the quarantine measure for people arriving from these countries.

Thus, no quarantine will be established for persons arriving in Romania from these areas if:

- they have been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including with the second dose, and there have passed at least 10 days since the date of the second dose and the date of their entry into Romania;

- they have been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last 90 days prior to their entry into the country, as evidenced by medical documents (example: positive RT-PCR test at the time of diagnosis, hospital discharge or prove of the presence of IgG antibodies performed with a maximum of 14 days prior to the entry into the country) and at least 14 days have passed since the date of confirmation to the date of their entry into the country;

- they remain on the national territory for a period of less than 3 days (72 hours) and present a negative test for SARS-CoV-2, performed 72 hours at the most before entering the national territory of Romania.