CoD Petrescu presents 2020 activity report to DefMin Ciuca

Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu on Friday reported to Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca that the 2020 priority objectives were achieved, presenting lessons learned from carrying out specific activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and action guidelines for main directions of action established for 2021.

According to a press statement released by the Defence Ministry (MApN), as part of the efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, the Romanian armed forces carried out over 8,150 specific activities and support and intervention missions, involving over 14,000 soldiers and 1,000 pieces of hardware.

The effort to set up and provide the operation of hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as the support provided for domestic and international air transport of patients and medical and personal protective equipment were underlined. Military personnel also participated in the vaccination campaign by setting up call centres, vaccination centres, storage centres and providing guard for the transport of vaccines.The general objective of the Chief of Defence Office in 2020 to accelerate the consolidation of the operational capacity of the armed forces will be pursued in 2021 by intensifying actions for the getting the force structure operational, according to the activity report.Petrescu also presented to Ciuca the action guidelines of his office the current year: developing defensive capabilities by continuing the equipping process; getting multinational bodies established in Romania operational; developing initiatives for enhanced NATO presence in the Black Sea region; meeting Romania's defence commitments, including through participation in operations and missions in war areas; increasing resilience and capacity for integrated action nationwide."In 2021, your mission is to increase the quality of military education and to identify real solutions to attract Romanians to the armed forces at all levels. We also need a uniform design to get the active reserve and also of the volunteer reservists prepared," said Ciuca.