Code Orange for heavy rains in 14 counties until Friday evening, Code Yellow in 17 counties

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a Code Orange warning of heavy rains for 14 counties and a Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for 17 counties, valid until Friday at 21:00.

According to the Code Orange warning, from Thursday, 12:00, in Banat, Oltenia and locally in the mountains, in Transylvania and Crisana, there will be periods of torrential rain, and in short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities of 40 -60 l/sq m and over 70-80 l/sq m on restricted areas, told Agerpres.

The warning concerns 14 counties, namely Cluj, Mures, Arad, Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Timis, Valcea, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt and, partially, Bihor.

Also, from Thursday, at 10:00, there will be periods of showers that will also have a torrential nature in the west, centre, north, southwest of the country and in the mountains. The amounts of water will exceed 25-40 l/sq m and in some areas there will also be electrical discharges, short-term intensification of the wind and hail.

17 counties will be under Code Yellow, namely Satu Mare, Salaj, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Suceava, Harghita, Brasov, Covasna, Arges and Teleorman, entirely, and Bihor, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Prahova and Dambovita, partially.

Periods of atmospheric instability will be felt in most regions in the coming days as well, ANM points out.