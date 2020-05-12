Code Orange for storms in 11 counties, as of 11:00hrs

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Orange warning for storms, which will enter into force at 11:00hrs in 11 counties.

According to meteorologists, during Tuesday, between 11:00hrs and 20:00hrs, in most of Moldova, northern Dobrogea and northeastern Muntenia there will be strong winds, with gusts in general, between 80 and 100 km / h and storms.The counties targeted by the Code Orange warning are: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Braila, Tulcea, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea and Buzau.On the other hand, three quarters of the country entered, on Tuesday morning, under the Code Yellow warning of wind intensifications and atmospheric instability.Thus, between 9:00hrs and 23:00hrs, in Oltenia and Transylvania, as well as in the west and center of Muntenia (Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov counties and in the area of Bucharest), the wind will have temporary intensifications, with gusts generally between 55 and 65 km/h and, isolated, over 70 km/h.In the high mountain area, the wind will blow hard, with over 90-100 km/h.Locally, in hilly and mountainous areas, as well as in the center of the territory, there will be periods of atmospheric instability that will manifest through rain showers, electric discharges and, isolatedly, hail. The rain showers might have a torrential character, and in isolated areas the quantities of water will exceed 25 l / sqm.At the same time, in the same time interval, in Moldova, Dobrogea and in the east of Muntenia (Buzau, Braila, Ialomita and Calarasi counties) locally there will be periods with accentuated atmospheric instability which will be manifested by storms, wind intensifications with gusts between 65 - 75 km/h, hail and rain showers that can have both torrential and electric discharges.