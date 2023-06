The counties of Mehedinti, Caras-Severin and the mountain area of Gorj and Hunedoara counties will be under a Red Code advisory for torrential and heavy showers in the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Administration (ANM).

Thus, in the interval between June 16, 12:00hrs and June 17, 12:00hrs, in these areas, in short time intervals and through accumulation, the water quantities will be 50...70 l/sqm and isolated more than 80 l/sqm. AGERPRES