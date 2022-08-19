Code Yellow of floods in 14 river basins, until Monday afternoon

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued a Code Yellow of flood warning on Friday, valid until Monday afternoon in 14 river basins, mainly in counties in the West, South-West and South of the country.

According to the forecast, between August 20, 12:00 and August 22, 16:00, there will be torrents and streams, rapid floods, increases in flows and levels, with possible exceeding of Warning Ratings, on the rivers of the hydrographic basins: Somesul Mic (counties: Bihor and Cluj), Crisul Repede (counties: Cluj and Bihor), Crisul Negru (counties: Bihor and Arad), Crisul Alb (counties: Hunedoara and Arad), Aries (counties: Alba and Cluj ) and Mures (counties: Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara and Arad), Agerpres.

Furthermore, similar hydrological phenomena are forecast for: Bega Veche, Bega (Timis and Arad counties), Timis (Caras-Severin and Timis counties), Caras, Nera (Caras-Severin county), Cerna (Gorj and Caras-Severin counties), Danube (Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj counties), Desnatui (Mehedinti and Dolj counties), Jiu (Hunedoara, Gorj, Mehedinti and Dolj counties) and Olt (Sibiu, Valcea, Arges, Gorj, Dolj and Olt counties).

Hydrologists specify that floods can occur with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the counties of Timis, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Mehedinti, Dolj and Olt.