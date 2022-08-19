 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Code Yellow of floods in 14 river basins, until Monday afternoon

METEO
meteo alert

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued a Code Yellow of flood warning on Friday, valid until Monday afternoon in 14 river basins, mainly in counties in the West, South-West and South of the country.

According to the forecast, between August 20, 12:00 and August 22, 16:00, there will be torrents and streams, rapid floods, increases in flows and levels, with possible exceeding of Warning Ratings, on the rivers of the hydrographic basins: Somesul Mic (counties: Bihor and Cluj), Crisul Repede (counties: Cluj and Bihor), Crisul Negru (counties: Bihor and Arad), Crisul Alb (counties: Hunedoara and Arad), Aries (counties: Alba and Cluj ) and Mures (counties: Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara and Arad), Agerpres.

Furthermore, similar hydrological phenomena are forecast for: Bega Veche, Bega (Timis and Arad counties), Timis (Caras-Severin and Timis counties), Caras, Nera (Caras-Severin county), Cerna (Gorj and Caras-Severin counties), Danube (Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj counties), Desnatui (Mehedinti and Dolj counties), Jiu (Hunedoara, Gorj, Mehedinti and Dolj counties) and Olt (Sibiu, Valcea, Arges, Gorj, Dolj and Olt counties).

Hydrologists specify that floods can occur with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the counties of Timis, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Mehedinti, Dolj and Olt.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.